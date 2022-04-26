Grimes' New Fling Chelsea Manning Had The Best Reaction To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Canadian singer-songwriter-space alien Grimes had a rollercoaster relationship with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. They began dating in 2018 and in 2020 they welcomed their first child, named X Æ A-Xii. By September 2021, Page Six reported they had called it quits, but in March 2022 Grimes revealed to Vanity Fair that she and Musk had welcomed a second child via surrogate, Exa Dark Sideræl. On March 10, Grimes tweeted the couple had separated yet again, saying "[Musk is] my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now."

However, Page Six reported that one day after the "Art Angels" musician announced the split, Grimes was dating former military intelligence officer Chelsea Manning. Manning leaked classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010 and spent 7 years in prison. Her sentence was commuted in 2017. Since her release, Manning has become an activist, speaking on technology and LGBTQ+ rights. Neither the singer, the billionaire nor the whistle-blower have publicly commented on the rumored relationship. On April 19, Manning said on her Twitter in part, "finding love, compassion, friendship, hope and fulfillment in this era is simultaneously the most challenging thing to find, yet easiest thing to achieve."

Since the unexpected Page Six report, Manning has taken to cheekily trolling Elon Musk on Twitter, the social media website he purchased in April 2022.