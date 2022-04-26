Kim Kardashian's Courtroom Attitude Toward Chyna's Lawyer Isn't What You'd Expect

As far as we know, it is still Kim Kardashian's career ambition to become a lawyer one day, so perhaps she was trying to show off some of her lawyerly skills on the witness stand during the defamation trial. Or maybe she was just irritated. Either way, a Nicki Swift reporter in the courthouse on April 26 says Kim was straight up sassy when answering Blac Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, in court.

Chyna's suit alleges that after Rob Kardashian attacked her on social media, including posting nude photos of her without her consent, Kim and the rest of the Kardashians tried to pressure E! into canceling her reality show, according to Us Weekly. In court, Ciani repeatedly asked Kim about correspondence between her, Khloé, and Kylie, where she urged them to contact execs and producers at E! about their concerns regarding Rob and Chyna's explosive fight in December 2016 — a message Kim said she didn't remember sending. Eventually Kim snapped, "I know that you want my answer to change," which the lawyer denied. Kim then quipped, "You've asked the question, like, four times." Kim also seemed annoyed when asked to recall other emails and texts, saying, "I don't remember an email I got yesterday."

Our on-site reporter tells us that throughout her testimony, Kim's attitude — which is typically composed — remained consistent.