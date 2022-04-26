Meghan Markle's Dad Has A Name To Call Prince Harry

Things have never been easy for Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle. The trouble allegedly started just before Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. Thomas was supposed to walk Meghan down the aisle on the big day but didn't show up last minute. In the days leading up to the wedding, Thomas staged photos with the paparazzi, which is a big royal no-no and allegedly angered Harry and Meghan. Then, Thomas claimed he had urgent heart surgery and would not attend, per Vanity Fair.

Anyway, since Thomas didn't show the relationship between father and daughter has completely broken down. By all accounts, Meghan hasn't seen him since before she became a duchess, and things are absolutely not on good terms. He leaked a personal letter she wrote him to the press, and despite all the trouble starting with him talking to the press, he hasn't stopped giving interviews. Just like her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, Thomas always seems to have something to say about Meghan.

And now, Thomas is shooting off in the press once again — this time taking aim at Prince Harry.