Fans Think They've Spotted Yet Another Kim Kardashian Photoshop Fail

The name Kardashian almost seems synonymous with the word "photoshop" these days. That's because it seems like a week doesn't go by that the Kardashians aren't accused of doctoring their social media flicks. Some members of the Kardashian family, like Khloé for instance, have gone as far as to photoshop her kid in pics to make it look like they were part of a family outing when they weren't. Khloe even admitted to making that mistake when she confirmed that daughter True's Disneyland pics with cousin Chicago West were indeed edited, per Us Weekly. When one Twitter user called Khloe out for the doctored photos, Khloe responded with, "Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways ... let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."

But then again, there have been plenty of Kardashian family photos from the past that have sparked photoshop rumors to the point where Kourtney even hit back at some of the rumors herself. Yet, it's Kim Kardashian's latest online photo that is generating a lot of buzz as whoever's finger is behind the photoshop tool might have forgotten to add this one important element to her photo.