Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Those Latest Photoshop Rumors

When it comes to the Kardashians, they've certainly had plenty of Photoshop controversy in the past.

But then again, Kourtney has admitted that she does like to dabble in airbrushing tools to enhance her best features for her social media posts. As she told People in 2016, "Of course I believe in airbrushing apps. I just think airbrushing apps, like, who doesn't want to airbrush a thing here or there? I love Facetune, that one's great. I don't really know of many more, but a filter, that's like airbrushing. Who doesn't love a good filter? Sometimes you're having a bad day."

While Kourtney freely admits to using photo-editing tools to make herself look the best, she is also one Kardashian who was not in the mood to entertain critics who believe that her latest Instagram photo is a Photoshop fail of epic proportions. Always one to speak her mind, Kourtney reacted to the backlash in typical Kourtney fashion.