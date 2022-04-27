Jessica Biel Hilariously Compares Her Latest Look To Justin Timberlake

Let's talk a walk down memory lane. It's 1999. *NSYNC are riding high on the charts and Justin Timberlake has the coolest hair you've ever seen with bright blond curls. Life's good, right? As pretty much anyone with any taste knows, Timberlake's original look is pretty much totally iconic, so iconic that it's inspired a few classic memes over the years.

It seems like the star takes all the attention in good fun though, as his former bandmate Lance Bass admitted he likes to send his friend the hilarious memes to rip the star just a little. "I send them [photos of] bowls of ramen noodles a lot, just to kind of dig a little bit," he admitted to Us Weekly in May 2021. "Oh, I mean, the hair. He had to put every curl in place," Bass recalled, joking that Timberlake always took the longest to get ready in their boyband days because of those luscious locks.

But it sounds like Timberlake may not be overly thrilled with the constant reminders about his early career curls. The star was interviewed by kids for People back in March 2020 and admitted when a little girl asked about his iconic hair, "I went through a lot of different hairstyles that I'd like to forget." Haven't we all? One person who clearly doesn't want to forget, though? Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel.