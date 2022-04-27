Johnny Depp's Private Island Manager Comes Forward With Troubling Claims About His Behavior

In a revealing testimony, the manager of Johnny Depp's private Caribbean island shared some stunning details about the star's behavior. Taking the stand on April 26 in the ongoing defamation case, Tara Roberts testified that she once found Depp asleep, face-down in the island sand, while accompanied by children Lily-Rose and Jack, per the Daily Mail. As Roberts described the 2013 incident, "He was passed out, I picked him up, brushed him off. He was in a hammock. I believe he'd fallen asleep and the hammock overturned." While Roberts never testified that Depp had been under the influence, some naturally speculated that the actor had one too many.

Equally shocking was Roberts' testimony that Heard, during an alleged December 2015 fight with Depp, had tried to stop her then-husband from leaving the house by "clawing, grabbing his clothes, grabbing his hair." Depp, Roberts said, "stood there with his arms by his side." Prior to that, Roberts claimed she and another island employee, CJ, overheard Depp saying to Heard, "You hit me with a can of mineral spirits."

Despite much courtroom discussion about his substance use, Depp remained resolute in his testimony that his addictions did not make him abusive. "If anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," he testified. "The only person that I've ever abused in my life, is myself."

