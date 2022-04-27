Jared Padalecki Speaks Out After His Near-Fatal Car Accident

News that actor Jared Padalecki had been in a serious car accident first broke through a statement made by his former co-star, Jensen Ackles, CNN reported. Ackles, who starred with Padalecki in "Supernatural" for 15 years, told a New Jersey audience about the accident while appearing at a convention for the show in April. After saying that he had Padalecki's permission to release the information, Ackles opened up about the scary circumstances his friend had been through.

"[Padalecki] was in a very bad car accident ... He's lucky to be alive," Ackles said. He also explained that Padalecki was in the passenger's seat during the incident. He had thankfully been released from the hospital and was at home recovering. "The fact that he's not even in the hospital right now is blowing my mind, because I saw the car," Ackles added. There were no fatalities in the accident.

Although Ackles expressed to fans that Padalecki "sends his love," the actor himself hadn't commented on the accident until now.