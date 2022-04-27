Johnny Depp's Viral Moment From His Trial Is Getting A Lot Of Attention

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is proving to be as eventful as the pair's relationship. The case has revealed extremely troubling details about the couple's marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016. Jurors were played a series of audio recordings that details the bizarre (and sometimes volatile) disputes between the two actors.

"The next move, if I don't walk away ... it's going to be a bloodbath, like it was on the island," Depp said in an audio recording, per NPR. While in another clip, Heard told the "Pirates of the Caribbean" to "put your f**king cigarettes out on someone else" (via TMZ). Both clips suggested a potential history of violence between the two.

Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit in response to a Washington Post op-ed written by Heard, where she claimed to have been a survivor of sexual violence. Although she didn't name Depp in the piece, it was widely believed to be about their marriage. The trial — which is currently underway in a Virginia courthouse — is getting even more attention, as Depp has gone viral for his interesting courtroom behavior.