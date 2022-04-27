Johnny Depp's Viral Moment From His Trial Is Getting A Lot Of Attention
Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is proving to be as eventful as the pair's relationship. The case has revealed extremely troubling details about the couple's marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016. Jurors were played a series of audio recordings that details the bizarre (and sometimes volatile) disputes between the two actors.
"The next move, if I don't walk away ... it's going to be a bloodbath, like it was on the island," Depp said in an audio recording, per NPR. While in another clip, Heard told the "Pirates of the Caribbean" to "put your f**king cigarettes out on someone else" (via TMZ). Both clips suggested a potential history of violence between the two.
Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit in response to a Washington Post op-ed written by Heard, where she claimed to have been a survivor of sexual violence. Although she didn't name Depp in the piece, it was widely believed to be about their marriage. The trial — which is currently underway in a Virginia courthouse — is getting even more attention, as Depp has gone viral for his interesting courtroom behavior.
Johnny Depp was caught doodling during the trial
@dangiaplumbing4life
#johnnydepp #teamjohnny #johnnyvsamber #fyp #foryoupage #viralvideo #viral♬ original sound - The G Family
Just when it seemed like the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard couldn't get any more interesting, Depp has now gone viral for his quirky courtroom activities. In a video posted to TikTok, Depp is seen handing his attorney, Benjamin Chew, a sticky note. As the video proceeds, a second camera zooms out and captures the contents of the note, which turned out to be a sketched portrait of a person's face. The video ends with Chew nodding in acceptance of Depp's masterpiece, before refocusing his attention on the trial.
The TikTok clip, captioned "Team Johnny," has been viewed more than 4 million times since it was posted on April 26. And like most, TikTok videos, the comment section doesn't disappoint. "His attorney said 'I like it, Picasso,'" one user wrote, referencing the popular TikTok trend. While another commented, "Amber is taking notes and he is drawing pictures lol."