Lea Michele And Jonathan Groff Prove Yet Again That Their Relationship Is Like No One Else's

Is there such a thing as being too close with your best friend? If there is, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff might be approaching the limit. In the upcoming HBO documentary "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," Michele and Groff are revisiting the Tony-winning Broadway musical they starred in together 15 years ago, as well as their unique relationship.

The duo first met when they were cast as the young lovers in "Spring Awakening," and, perhaps in part because of the extremely intimate nature of their on-stage roles, immediately bonded. And when we say "bonded" we really mean "bonded." In earlier previews of the documentary, for example, Michele said that she once showed Groff her "whole vagina," because, as a gay man, he'd never seen one before. "And I took a desk lamp ... and showed him. That's how close we are," she said (via Entertainment Weekly).

Are there more details about their unshakable closeness? You bet there are.