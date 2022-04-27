Andrew Cuomo Sparks Romance Rumors After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman
Andrew Cuomo seems to be moving on. The former New York governor is seemingly moving past the scandals that plagued him in late 2021 and is forging ahead with his life. The politician's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic were widely recognized as he tried to quell the public's anxiety. The New York Times reported that Cuomo had become a respected authority during the crisis. Syracuse.com stated that he delivered hope with his daily coronavirus updates. In one message, he waxed, "In this crisis, we were united. We were there one for another. We did act as one ... I've never seen or felt anything like it."
Yet, the former governor's world came crashing down when several women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Per NBC News, the former governor was not charged, but Cuomo still resigned from his post. However, the ex-pol has not completely left the public eye. In March, he addressed community leaders in the Bronx, telling them, "I am not going anywhere and I'm going to continue to fight the good fight," per the Daily Mail. However, the New York Post reported that Cuomo will not be on the Democratic gubernatorial primary ballot. Of course, Cuomo is still eligible to run for the position of governor in November if he takes the independent candidate route.
Whatever Cuomo chooses to do, he has apparently has put the past behind him, and that includes his ex-fiancee, Sandra Lee. Now, Cuomo has been spotted with a new lady by his side.
Andrew Cuomo and a 'green-eyed blond' enjoy a night out
Andrew Cuomo was in his element as he enjoyed a night out on the town on April 23. According to Page Six, the former New York governor was spotted at the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea where he also enjoyed a magic show. Apparently, he dressed down in a pair of jeans and was among friends. The source also reports that the ex-politician was "accompanied by a mystery green-eyed blond in her late 40s, wearing a black dress." Cuomo was reportedly in good spirits, posing for pictures and even exchanging pleasantries with other guests.
Another insider seemed to think that the former governor was working the room. They explained, "After the [magic] show was over, he walked around introducing himself to everyone and shaking hands like he was running for office ... If babies were allowed, he would've kissed them as well." The outlet reports that after dinner and the show, Cuomo went to the hotel's Gallow Green rooftop.
Sandra Lee, Cuomo's partner of 14 years, has also moved on romantically. The Food Network star is engaged to Ben Youcef. On Valentine's Day, she took to Instagram where she posted a tribute to her fiance. "[T]o My Sweet Ben, thank you for making my heart feel whole again, alive again, and in love again," she wrote. Time will tell if Cuomo has also found another shot at love.