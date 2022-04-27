Andrew Cuomo Sparks Romance Rumors After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman

Andrew Cuomo seems to be moving on. The former New York governor is seemingly moving past the scandals that plagued him in late 2021 and is forging ahead with his life. The politician's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic were widely recognized as he tried to quell the public's anxiety. The New York Times reported that Cuomo had become a respected authority during the crisis. Syracuse.com stated that he delivered hope with his daily coronavirus updates. In one message, he waxed, "In this crisis, we were united. We were there one for another. We did act as one ... I've never seen or felt anything like it."

Yet, the former governor's world came crashing down when several women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Per NBC News, the former governor was not charged, but Cuomo still resigned from his post. However, the ex-pol has not completely left the public eye. In March, he addressed community leaders in the Bronx, telling them, "I am not going anywhere and I'm going to continue to fight the good fight," per the Daily Mail. However, the New York Post reported that Cuomo will not be on the Democratic gubernatorial primary ballot. Of course, Cuomo is still eligible to run for the position of governor in November if he takes the independent candidate route.

Whatever Cuomo chooses to do, he has apparently has put the past behind him, and that includes his ex-fiancee, Sandra Lee. Now, Cuomo has been spotted with a new lady by his side.