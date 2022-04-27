What Is The Real Meaning Of About Damn Time By Lizzo? Here's What We Think

"About Damn Time" is the latest single Lizzo has shared with the world. "Oh, I've been so down and under pressure / I'm way too fine to be this stressed, yeah / Oh, I'm not the girl I was or used to be / Uh, b****, I might be better," Lizzo sings on the track, which was released on April 14, per Billboard. These lyrics reflects the singer's evolution and growth since her last album drop, which took place three years ago. She goes on to sing, "Turn up the music, let's celebrate / I got a feelin' I'm gon' be okay / Okay, alright / It's about damn time." After this period of transformation, Lizzo voices that it's time for herself and listeners to have some fun and let loose.

Lizzo was a guest on the "New Music Daily" show in April 2022, and she talked with Zane Lowe about the inspiration behind the sound of "About Damn Time." "This was intentionally disco-funk, something to walk to, coming out of this dark time," Lizzo said of the song while referencing healing from the global COVID-19 pandemic. This new song is a sample of how "Special" will contain uplifting songs that a wide audience can jam out to. To celebrate the new album, Lizzo has announced a tour of North American, to kick off September 23 in Florida, according to Rolling Stone.