Lizzo Reveals What's Really Going On In Her Love Life
We can blame it on the goose, or blame it on her juice, but "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo knows that she's "Good As Hell." Lizzo, who once playfully slid into Chris Evans' DMs, is on a mission to love herself in the hopes that her confidence will rub off on other people. In March, the singer and rapper graced the cover of People, where she talked about her beauty, her strength, and her desire for everyone to recognize and harness the power of their own beauty. She told the outlet that society didn't expect a fat, Black woman to succeed, so she now feels a sense of responsibility. "I wasn't supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn't supposed to be on the cover of PEOPLE, but I am. So how can I make this worthwhile?" she asked.
In the accompanying video interview, she continued, "I want to show the world the value in others by giving them a platform. I just wish that more people will see the value in fat Black girls." Noting that she's creating a new body standard in society for her shape, she emphasized, "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day."
Recently, the self-love hero has been seen out and about with a mystery man. On Valentine's Day, she was snapped by the paparazzi while out for dinner at LA bistro Craig's with a gentleman, whose face was hidden by a mask, on her arm. Now, she's revealing that yes, the all the "Rumors" are true. Lizzo's got a new love.
Lizzo confirms new love, and reveals he was in the audience for her 'SNL' guest hosting stint
Despite Lizzo's on-stage chemistry with Harry Styles, she has revealed in a podcast conversation with Andy Cohen that she has a new man in her life. Speaking on Cohen's SiriusXM show, she laughed when he brought up her Valentine's Day snaps with her unknown suitor and asked if they were an item. "Yeah!" she cackled. "Whatever, yeah."
While Cohen didn't ask her who he is, or if he also works in the music industry, he did ask her if having a Hollywood relationship is difficult for them. "If you have the right person, then no. Not at all, it's not even a factor," she said. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."
But we will give the "Watch What Happens Live" host some credit, because he bluntly asked if her mystery man was in the audience when she hosted and starred in "Saturday Night Live" on April 16. "Damn, you're really good at this s***. You get the scoop, don't you? Yeah!" she laughed. Clearly, she's feeling good and living her best life!