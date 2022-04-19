Lizzo Reveals What's Really Going On In Her Love Life

We can blame it on the goose, or blame it on her juice, but "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo knows that she's "Good As Hell." Lizzo, who once playfully slid into Chris Evans' DMs, is on a mission to love herself in the hopes that her confidence will rub off on other people. In March, the singer and rapper graced the cover of People, where she talked about her beauty, her strength, and her desire for everyone to recognize and harness the power of their own beauty. She told the outlet that society didn't expect a fat, Black woman to succeed, so she now feels a sense of responsibility. "I wasn't supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn't supposed to be on the cover of PEOPLE, but I am. So how can I make this worthwhile?" she asked.

In the accompanying video interview, she continued, "I want to show the world the value in others by giving them a platform. I just wish that more people will see the value in fat Black girls." Noting that she's creating a new body standard in society for her shape, she emphasized, "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day."

Recently, the self-love hero has been seen out and about with a mystery man. On Valentine's Day, she was snapped by the paparazzi while out for dinner at LA bistro Craig's with a gentleman, whose face was hidden by a mask, on her arm. Now, she's revealing that yes, the all the "Rumors" are true. Lizzo's got a new love.