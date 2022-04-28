Joe Rogan Is Over The Moon About Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Apparently discontent with being Twitter's largest shareholder, Elon Musk made an offer to purchase the social media platform as a whole instead. As Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion proposal on April 25, the Tesla founder stated in his Securities and Exchange Commission filing that he wanted to fulfill Twitter's "potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe imperative for a functioning democracy," per PBS.

Some have been happier than others about the SpaceX CEO's acquisition of the social platform. Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's top lawyer, "cried" during a virtual meeting with employees as she expressed concern about possible changes, per Politico. "I think this was more of an acknowledgment of the uncertainty everyone is feeling right now," one employee described to the outlet.

Also among Musk's skeptics is the Open Markets Institute (OMI), which called the pending deal a threat to "American democracy and free speech" in an April 26 statement. Arguing that Musk — already the world's richest man — would have too much power with "direct control over one of world's most important platforms for public communications and debate," OMI recommended the federal government step in and shut the deal down. (FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has called the suggestion "absurd," per Newsweek.) One public figure who's absolutely giddy over Musk's Twitter takeover, however, is Joe Rogan, who positively fanboy-ed out over the billionaire's momentous move.