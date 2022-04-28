Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Former Doorman Makes His Feelings About Their Case Clear

The following article contains discussions of domestic abuse.

As the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, acquaintances of the couple are now speaking out, revealing what they believe happened between the former spouses.

Depp and Heard are currently on trial as Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million after she wrote a piece in The Washington Post where she detailed the abuse she has suffered, saying she has become "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, Depp claims the article has damaged his career. In addition to the $50 million Depp is suing for, the "Edward Scissorhands" actor is also seeking $350,000 for court costs, attorney fees, and punitive damages, per the New York Post.

Since the trial began on April 11, Depp has testified, saying that he was also a victim of abuse during the couple's year-long marriage. Recounting several different events, Depp spoke about the fights the couple got into, including one in which he claims Heard threw glass bottles at him, cutting his finger, per Forbes. But with the trial maintaining a certain level of back and forth — with Heard claiming Depp was abusive to her, and Depp claiming Heard was abusive to him — acquaintances of the former couple, including their former doorman, are now taking to the stand, letting everyone know what they saw from the outside looking in.