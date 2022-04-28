Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Former Doorman Makes His Feelings About Their Case Clear
The following article contains discussions of domestic abuse.
As the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, acquaintances of the couple are now speaking out, revealing what they believe happened between the former spouses.
Depp and Heard are currently on trial as Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million after she wrote a piece in The Washington Post where she detailed the abuse she has suffered, saying she has become "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, Depp claims the article has damaged his career. In addition to the $50 million Depp is suing for, the "Edward Scissorhands" actor is also seeking $350,000 for court costs, attorney fees, and punitive damages, per the New York Post.
Since the trial began on April 11, Depp has testified, saying that he was also a victim of abuse during the couple's year-long marriage. Recounting several different events, Depp spoke about the fights the couple got into, including one in which he claims Heard threw glass bottles at him, cutting his finger, per Forbes. But with the trial maintaining a certain level of back and forth — with Heard claiming Depp was abusive to her, and Depp claiming Heard was abusive to him — acquaintances of the former couple, including their former doorman, are now taking to the stand, letting everyone know what they saw from the outside looking in.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former doorman wants to stay out of the trial
Speaking in a pre-taped video from 2021, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former doorman Alejandro Romero is asking to stay out of the pair's trial and relationship.
Attorneys requested for Romero to speak about a domestic disturbance that happened in 2016 in an attempt to see what Romero remembered, per People. But, while Romero said he didn't remember "seeing any marks or bruises" on Heard after the disturbance, he also admitted to not knowing whether Heard was wearing makeup or not. "I just don't remember any," Romero said, adding, "I would've seen that and I would remember because that's something that you would see."
Yet, while Romero reportedly didn't see anything, he explained to the court that he does not want to be involved in the couples trial any further. "I'm tired ... I don't want to deal with this court case ... everybody's got problems and I don't want to deal with this no more," Romero said. And Romero isn't the only one feeling that way. Elon Musk and James Franco were expected to take the stand to testify in Heard's defenseHeard, per the New York Post, but now, representatives for both stars say neither plan to do so. The trial is expected to last six weeks, and Heard has yet to testify.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.