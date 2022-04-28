A$AP Rocky's Legal Issues Just Got Even More Dramatic

A$AP Rocky's legal trouble keeps on unfolding. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested upon landing in Los Angeles on April 20 for his alleged connection to a shooting in November 2021, per TMZ. The alleged victim claimed that Rocky and two other men approached him. Rocky allegedly fired multiple rounds at him during a heated argument, with the victim claiming that "one of the bullets grazed his left hand," per NBC News. At the time of his arrest, Rocky was returning from a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend, Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child.

Following intense public interest, the LAPD posted a lengthy statement about the arrest to their Twitter account. "Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport," the statement read. "The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration." Meanwhile, NBC reported that Rocky was released from jail the same day upon making his $550,000 bail.

With a tentative court date set for August 17, Rocky's fate remains in limbo. However, recent evidence unearthed by the LAPD may spell good news for the troubled rapper.