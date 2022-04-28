Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Says Her Family Narrowly Missed A Deadly Event

Briana DeJesus is thanking her lucky stars that her family narrowly escaped a shooting that happened incredibly close to her home. The "Teen Mom 2" star took to Twitter on April 28 to let fans know what was happening. Initially, DeJesus retweeted a Newsweek article with a headline that read, "Target Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Florida." According to the report, three others were also injured at the store in Kissimmee, Florida.

A few hours later, DeJesus provided more context to her retweet, letting fans know her connection to the shooting. "My sister and my kids were seconds away from experiencing an active shooter at target," the reality star wrote. "That s**t is literally mind blowing. Prayers go out to those who passed away yesterday or even experienced such a terrifying situation." Supporters made sure to flock to the comments section to express how glad they were that DeJesus' sister, Brittany, and daughters Stella and Nova were unharmed. "Someone is watching over them! Prayers to everyone hurt or injured. Thoughts to the families who lost anyone," one person commented. "God bless you chica that you guys are safe," another chimed in.

DeJesus is not the only "Teen Mom" franchise member to have a close call with an active shooter. In 2020, "Teen Mom OG" star Maci Bookout was at a gas station when there was a deadly shootout, per Pop Culture. She escaped unscathed, but the incident has left her with PTSD.