Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Says Her Family Narrowly Missed A Deadly Event
Briana DeJesus is no stranger to drama. Fans know DeJesus best for appearing in "Teen Mom 3," before joining the cast of "Teen Mom 2" in 2017, per IMDb. We have seen the reality star go through many ups and downs in her life, including her complicated relationships with baby daddies Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez. DeJesus is the proud mother of two beautiful daughters, Nova and Stella, and her mom, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, also make regular appearances on the series.
DeJesus has faced off against several people while the cameras were rolling, but there's no doubt her most notable rival is co-star Kailyn Lowry. Things heated up between the two when Lowry found out that DeJesus was dating her ex, Javi Marroquin, and DeJesus was not being truthful about it. When DeJesus and Marroquin split, he went on Lowry's podcast to talk about the breakup and DeJesus didn't like it. Ruh-roh. In 2021, Lowry also offered DeJesus' ex, Devoin Austin, an opportunity to speak on her podcast. "I was happy to give Devoin a platform to tell his story," she told Us Weekly at the time. At the tip of the iceberg, Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation after she claimed Lowry attacked her ex, Chris Lopez, but Lowry denies the allegations. Can you even keep up with all that?
This time around, DeJesus is making headlines for a scary situation that could have taken the lives of her loved ones.
Briana DeJesus' sister and daughters were almost in serious danger
Briana DeJesus is thanking her lucky stars that her family narrowly escaped a shooting that happened incredibly close to her home. The "Teen Mom 2" star took to Twitter on April 28 to let fans know what was happening. Initially, DeJesus retweeted a Newsweek article with a headline that read, "Target Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Florida." According to the report, three others were also injured at the store in Kissimmee, Florida.
A few hours later, DeJesus provided more context to her retweet, letting fans know her connection to the shooting. "My sister and my kids were seconds away from experiencing an active shooter at target," the reality star wrote. "That s**t is literally mind blowing. Prayers go out to those who passed away yesterday or even experienced such a terrifying situation." Supporters made sure to flock to the comments section to express how glad they were that DeJesus' sister, Brittany, and daughters Stella and Nova were unharmed. "Someone is watching over them! Prayers to everyone hurt or injured. Thoughts to the families who lost anyone," one person commented. "God bless you chica that you guys are safe," another chimed in.
DeJesus is not the only "Teen Mom" franchise member to have a close call with an active shooter. In 2020, "Teen Mom OG" star Maci Bookout was at a gas station when there was a deadly shootout, per Pop Culture. She escaped unscathed, but the incident has left her with PTSD.