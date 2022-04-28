How Will And Jada Are Reportedly Trying To Move On After The Oscars Slap

Following the slap heard around the world, fans of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may have wondered what steps the couple planned to take to move forward. In late March, a few days after the incident, Jada shared an optimistic message on Instagram. "This is the season for healing and I'm here for it," the graphic read.

It seems that the season of healing is continuing. A source revealed to Us Weekly on April 28 that the couple has been trying to make the most out of the disastrous incident. "Right now they're figuring things out, committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation," the insider dished.

Meanwhile, Rock has also returned to social media. The comedian — who is currently on a 38-date world tour — posted to his Instagram account for the first time in 45 days, promoting his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour. Reportedly, Rock has also gotten pretty good at avoiding questions about the slap, so it may still be a while before we hear his side of the story.