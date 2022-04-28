How Will And Jada Are Reportedly Trying To Move On After The Oscars Slap
It seems as if all eyes are on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith these days. The couple was at the center of an altercation at the 94th Academy Awards — the infamous one that also involved comedian Chris Rock. The incident came after Rock made a joke about Jada, which was clearly ill-received by Will. In response, the actor stormed the stage and slapped Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary.
Since the incident, Will and Jada have stayed relatively out of the public eye. The "King Richard" star was recently spotted in India, where he reportedly participated in spiritual practices including yoga and meditation. Jada, meanwhile, has somewhat returned to the spotlight, releasing the first couple of episodes for the new season of her Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk." However, some fans may be curious about what joint effort Will and Jada are making to move on following the 2022 Oscars slap.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly committed to therapy
Following the slap heard around the world, fans of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may have wondered what steps the couple planned to take to move forward. In late March, a few days after the incident, Jada shared an optimistic message on Instagram. "This is the season for healing and I'm here for it," the graphic read.
It seems that the season of healing is continuing. A source revealed to Us Weekly on April 28 that the couple has been trying to make the most out of the disastrous incident. "Right now they're figuring things out, committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation," the insider dished.
Meanwhile, Rock has also returned to social media. The comedian — who is currently on a 38-date world tour — posted to his Instagram account for the first time in 45 days, promoting his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour. Reportedly, Rock has also gotten pretty good at avoiding questions about the slap, so it may still be a while before we hear his side of the story.