The Behavior Will Smith Refused To Tolerate In His Marriage With Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have decided having an open marriage helps them thrive. In a 2021 interview with GQ, Will confirmed rumors that had dogged the couple for years by saying they gave up on monogamy when they realized their relationship wasn't working. "Marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody," he said. "But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

According to Will, his wife "never believed in conventional marriage" anyway, so by being open-minded and willing to experiment with non-monagamy, the two actors managed to strengthen their bond instead of simply giving up on their relationship — so much so that Will felt the need to defend Jada's honor at the Oscars when comedian Chris Rock cracked a joke about her shaved head. The repercussions Will suffered for storming the stage and slapping Rock were immense and have the potential to completely derail the star's acting career. He offered his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and he was banned from attending the Oscars for a decade, per People.

"It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that," an insider told Us Weekly of The Slap. Jada and Will have both admitted to losing their tempers in the past, and two fiery exchanges even threatened their marriage.