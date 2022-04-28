Lawyer Pokes Massive Holes In Jason Sudeikis Not Knowing About Olivia Wilde's Legal Ambush - Exclusive

Watching Olivia Wilde get served with custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis during CinemaCon, while presenting her new movie "Don't Worry Darling," had everyone wondering what happened to the guy we remembered from "Ted Lasso." A source, however, revealed that "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered" and "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner" (via the Los Angeles Times).

But can that possibly be true? Well, we asked a lawyer, Austin-based family law attorney Holly Davis of powerhouse family law firm Kirker Davis. And Davis tells Nicki Swift — maybe not. "What happened to Olivia during her presentation at CinemaCon is completely avoidable," she says. "For my high profile or celebrity cases, we oftentimes reach agreements as lawyers to accept service on our client's behalf so as to avoid the public humiliation of being served with legal paperwork." Davis also noted that if being served in public is "not acceptable" for a recipient, "High profile and celebrity couples typically arrange for a private meeting wherein the person is served outside of public view."

That seems reasonable! So what exactly happened with Sudeikis and Wilde?