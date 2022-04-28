Lawyer Pokes Massive Holes In Jason Sudeikis Not Knowing About Olivia Wilde's Legal Ambush - Exclusive
Watching Olivia Wilde get served with custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis during CinemaCon, while presenting her new movie "Don't Worry Darling," had everyone wondering what happened to the guy we remembered from "Ted Lasso." A source, however, revealed that "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered" and "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner" (via the Los Angeles Times).
But can that possibly be true? Well, we asked a lawyer, Austin-based family law attorney Holly Davis of powerhouse family law firm Kirker Davis. And Davis tells Nicki Swift — maybe not. "What happened to Olivia during her presentation at CinemaCon is completely avoidable," she says. "For my high profile or celebrity cases, we oftentimes reach agreements as lawyers to accept service on our client's behalf so as to avoid the public humiliation of being served with legal paperwork." Davis also noted that if being served in public is "not acceptable" for a recipient, "High profile and celebrity couples typically arrange for a private meeting wherein the person is served outside of public view."
That seems reasonable! So what exactly happened with Sudeikis and Wilde?
Lawyer says Jason Sudeikis' unknowing is 'highly unlikely'
Holly Davis made it clear to Nicki Swift that she thinks what happened to Olivia Wilde at CinemaCon was "completely avoidable." She explains: "Lawyers keep their clients updated at every major step of their case, and must necessarily get information from their clients about the best place to serve their spouse. So it is likely that Jason's attorneys have been in communication with him about serving Olivia." Davis also noted that "It is highly unlikely that Jason Sudeikis had no idea that Olivia would be served so publicly."
That means, according to Davis, that either Sudeikis served Wilde with papers while she was on stage on purpose, or "His legal team dropped the ball totally and embarrassingly." But another legal expert, Brent Kaspar, Managing Partner of Kaspar & Lugay, LLP, tells Nicki Swift that how a person gets served "depends on the law firm."
"Law firms typically just hire a process serving company to initiate service and inform the company who is to be served and the process server takes care of the rest at any given time," said Kaspar. "The law firm can specify when and where to serve someone, but sometimes they don't." Either way, even if Sudeikis didn't do this on purpose, it still remains a messy situation.