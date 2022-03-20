Jason Sudeikis Paid A Subtle Tribute To His Ex Olivia Wilde On Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis' AppleTV+ series "Ted Lasso" has made huge waves during its two seasons on the air. Sudeikis stars in the titular role as the American football coach-turned-British football coach of the fictional soccer team AFC Richmond. The show has earned critical acclaim and has received 20 Emmy nominations, per the Television Academy. Of course, the success of "Ted Lasso" has been several years in the making. Sudeikis first brought the character of Ted Lasso to the public back in 2013 for an NBC Sports short film.

But it was actually his longtime girlfriend Olivia Wilde's idea to develop the character into a full television program, per Sudeikis' interview with GQ. Sudeikis and Wilde began dating back in 2011, he proposed to her in 2013, and they had two children together over the course of their relationship. Unfortunately, however, Wilde and Sudeikis broke off their engagement at the end of 2020. But after such a long, intimate relationship, is it any surprise that Sudeikis subtly inserted Wilde into his hit show?