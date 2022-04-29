Who Is Olivia Rodrigo's Rumored New Love Interest, Zack Bia?

Ever since releasing her breakthrough single "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo's love life has been a topic of interest to the public. As covered by Seventeen, many fans assumed the No. 1 smash — if not her entire debut album — was about her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett, her possible ex-boyfriend. During a March appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Rodrigo discussed the process of making her debut album, "Sour," explaining she remembers "going through that awful heartbreak and feeling so responsible for it too, in a way."

In December 2021, Bassett opened up about how the speculation surrounding his and Rodrigo's alleged relationship has affected his life. "It sort of felt like a losing battle... If I try and defend myself in any way, it just felt impossible," the "Only a Matter of Time" singer told GQ, admitting he hadn't spoken to Rodrigo since "Drivers License" was released. Bassett, however, isn't the only person to have been romantically linked with Rodrigo. Last year, Page Six reported that the Grammy winner was in a relationship with producer Adam Faze after they were photographed displaying public PDA.

Despite a busy career in high demand, Rodrigo has found time to reportedly form a new relationship in her life with Zack Bia — but who is he?