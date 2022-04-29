Who Is Olivia Rodrigo's Rumored New Love Interest, Zack Bia?
Ever since releasing her breakthrough single "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo's love life has been a topic of interest to the public. As covered by Seventeen, many fans assumed the No. 1 smash — if not her entire debut album — was about her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett, her possible ex-boyfriend. During a March appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Rodrigo discussed the process of making her debut album, "Sour," explaining she remembers "going through that awful heartbreak and feeling so responsible for it too, in a way."
In December 2021, Bassett opened up about how the speculation surrounding his and Rodrigo's alleged relationship has affected his life. "It sort of felt like a losing battle... If I try and defend myself in any way, it just felt impossible," the "Only a Matter of Time" singer told GQ, admitting he hadn't spoken to Rodrigo since "Drivers License" was released. Bassett, however, isn't the only person to have been romantically linked with Rodrigo. Last year, Page Six reported that the Grammy winner was in a relationship with producer Adam Faze after they were photographed displaying public PDA.
Despite a busy career in high demand, Rodrigo has found time to reportedly form a new relationship in her life with Zack Bia — but who is he?
Insiders say Zack Bia loves how 'low-key' Olivia Rodrigo is
It seems Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly off the market and dating DJ Zack Bia (pictured above), who previously had a romance with singer Madison Beer. As noted by Page Six, the pair was snapped by the paparazzi leaving dinner together in New York City on April 25 and looked happy to be in each other's company. With both having busy schedules, an inside source told E! the duo is having "a lot of fun" and trying to spend as much time with each other as possible. Currently, Rodrigo is performing on her first headline tour across North America to promote her Grammy-winning album "Sour." Reportedly, Bia loves how "down to earth" and "low-key" Rodrigo is.
With that in mind, this isn't the first time rumors have suggested Rodrigo and Bia are an item. Last month, a source close to Bia told E! they first started spending time together in February. "He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him," they snitched. "They hit it off and have been casually hanging out."
Though he reportedly enjoys how laid-back Rodrigo is, Bia is no stranger to being associated with high-profile names. On his Instagram page, Bia has been photographed DJing at events with Winnie Harlow, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat in attendance.