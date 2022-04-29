The Real Reason Scott Disick Backed Out Of Kim Kardashian's SNL Debut At The Last Minute

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will forever share a bond thanks to their three children. The exes were together for nine years before they split in 2015, per Us Weekly. They also appeared to put Mason, Penelope, and Reign first, co-parenting despite no longer being a couple. They even posted tributes to each other on social media. Yet, things changed when Kardashian hooked up with her almost-husband, Travis Barker. An insider told Us Weekly that Disick was trying to make their co-parenting arrangement work, "but he's having problems now with Kourtney." They continued, "He doesn't think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior. The kids are still young and can easily find paparazzi photos of them on their phones."

The kids are also adjusting to some aspects of their mother's relationship with Barker. Kardashian and Barker kept both Disick and the children out of the loop when they got engaged in October 2021. However, the rest of the Kardashian clan gathered for the event on an episode of "The Kardashians." Via the Daily Mail, Disick said, "They were upset. They didn't understand why they weren't there." He added, "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?'" Well, he wasn't. Kardashian and Barker eloped in April, and even though the nuptials weren't official, the kids and Disick definitely weren't there. In addition, Disick has been navigating the choppy waters around the Kardashians in other areas of his life.