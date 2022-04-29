The Real Reason Scott Disick Backed Out Of Kim Kardashian's SNL Debut At The Last Minute
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will forever share a bond thanks to their three children. The exes were together for nine years before they split in 2015, per Us Weekly. They also appeared to put Mason, Penelope, and Reign first, co-parenting despite no longer being a couple. They even posted tributes to each other on social media. Yet, things changed when Kardashian hooked up with her almost-husband, Travis Barker. An insider told Us Weekly that Disick was trying to make their co-parenting arrangement work, "but he's having problems now with Kourtney." They continued, "He doesn't think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior. The kids are still young and can easily find paparazzi photos of them on their phones."
The kids are also adjusting to some aspects of their mother's relationship with Barker. Kardashian and Barker kept both Disick and the children out of the loop when they got engaged in October 2021. However, the rest of the Kardashian clan gathered for the event on an episode of "The Kardashians." Via the Daily Mail, Disick said, "They were upset. They didn't understand why they weren't there." He added, "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?'" Well, he wasn't. Kardashian and Barker eloped in April, and even though the nuptials weren't official, the kids and Disick definitely weren't there. In addition, Disick has been navigating the choppy waters around the Kardashians in other areas of his life.
Scott Disick chose peace
In an episode of "The Kardashians," Scott Disick revealed that he was supposed to appear on "Saturday Night Live" alongside Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian. However, after consulting with Kourtney Kardashian, he changed his mind. Apparently, Disick wanted to poke fun at his recent preference for much younger women. Disick dated Sofia Richie despite a 15-year age difference, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior.
Per the Daily Mail, the skit was supposed to go something like this: "Basically, I say to her [Kourtney], 'Do you know the reason I date young girls? I try to add them all up so they're your age,"' However, Disick shared with the rest of the Kardashian clan that Kourt "wasn't feeling it." Disick explained that if he and his baby mama had been married, "Sure, I'd make fun of her on TV, but not like separated, it's not in good taste." Khloé tried to encourage Disick to follow his gut as far as telling the joke on "SNL." He replied, "That was my gut. I called her and talked her about it and I came to the conclusion." It seems as if Disick knows that he needs to keep Kourtney happy because she is the mother of his children.
However, at least one Kardashian got a happy ending on "SNL." Kim revealed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via Page Six) that her first kiss with Pete Davidson was on stage. Despite the fact that they were acting, she admitted she felt "a little zing."