Clea Shearer Just Hit A Positive Milestone Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are two of the hottest names in the home industry, thanks to their hit Netflix show, "The Home Edit." Known for transforming messy spaces into super well-organized and clean spaces with plenty of rainbow colors for the aesthetic, the duo's finished product is always nothing short of amazing. The pair is so talented that they have worked with famous names such as Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, and Reese Witherspoon. But like everyone else, the pair also go through tough times.

Shortly after the release of the 2nd season of their Netflix show, the normally bubbly and energetic Shearer revealed some really scary news to fans. "I have breast cancer. It's a hard thing to say, but it's easier than keeping it to myself. I'm having a double mastectomy tomorrow (prayers are welcome!), and I wanted to say a few words before I do," she wrote on Instagram, tagging herself at the Vanderbilt Breast Center. The reality star explained that she found a lump in her breast in late February. After "an emergency triple biopsy," she discovered that she had two tumors that she described as "aggressive and fast-moving." Luckily, she found the bumps early on. Shearer also reminded fans to always self-examine their breasts for bumps and lumps and said that she wanted to make her journey public because it makes her "feel purposeful."

Now, after undergoing a double mastectomy, she's feeling pretty good.