Dwayne Johnson Had An Eyebrow-Raising Reaction To Khloé Kardashian's Wax Figure

Step into the uncanny valley; Madame Tussauds has unveiled yet another wax figure of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

That's right, Johnson is being immortalized in wax yet again. He tweeted that the famous museum would be crafting four new statues modeled after the actor in Hollywood, New York, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Unlike some of the previous wax figures from Madame Tussauds' worldwide museums (we are looking at you, cursed wax figure of Naomi Campbell), these new statues of Johnson are actually scarily accurate. Even down to his signature show-stopping smile and forever meme-d eyebrow raise!

Although the statues were installed in their museums at the end of March, Johnson didn't get the chance to drop by his wax doppelgänger in Las Vegas until April 26, when he was in town for CinemaCon to receive his award for Entertainment Icon of the Decade, per People. But when Johnson saw his statue compared to the figure of Khloé Kardashian, he noted some changes he would like to be made.