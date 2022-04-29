Astroworld Documentary Filmmaker Doesn't Hold Back About Jail Time For Travis Scott

Concerts are generally nothing short of a fun experience, but for those that attended Travis Scott's Astroworld show in Houston in 2021, it quickly became a nightmare. During the music festival, attendees enjoyed a performance by Drake without a hitch. Then, when Scott arrived on stage, the crowd of 50,000 fans surged forward, causing devastating effects. Sadly, 10 attendees died from compression asphyxia due to the intense crowd, while hundreds of others were injured, per Variety.

In the wake of the tragedy, Scott released the statement on Twitter, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival." Since the Astroworld show, Scott has offered to pay for the funeral costs of all of the victims; canceled several concert appearances, including Coachella; and withdrew from a collaboration with Dior. Scott then launched Project HEAL, a "long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts" aimed at today's youth, according to the website.

Scott is also named with Live Nation as defendants in a joint lawsuit representing 2,800 victims from the concert. According to People, the plaintiffs are seeking billions of dollars in damages and claim Live Nation and Scott were negligent in planning the Astroworld festival. To shed more light on the entire situation, a new documentary called "Concert Crush" was released on April 29 and the filmmaker had some choice words for Scott.