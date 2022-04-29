Aquaman Fans Are Trying To Take Their Own Action Against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is continuing to play out in court, and a verdict likely won't come for another few weeks, per NBC News. The two exes have been at odds ever since Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, but we now know that the relationship may have been toxic from the start. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she opened up about being a victim of domestic abuse. Though Depp wasn't mentioned by name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" alum alleged that Heard's account was factually incorrect. Rather than being the victim of domestic abuse, Depp asserted that Heard was the one who attacked him. Depp is therefore suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, while his ex-wife is countersuing the actor for $100 million.
As of April, Tara Roberts — who manages Depp's private island in the Bahamas — testified that Heard once hit Depp with a can, per CBS News. As The New York Times reports, Depp also alleged that Heard punched him in the face and threw objects, "including a vodka bottle that he said ... severed the tip of one of his fingers." These accounts of physical abuse have alarmed and incensed legions of Depp fans, many of whom are calling for consequences for Heard. With her newest film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" set to hit theaters in 2023, some fans are taking a stand against Heard.
Fans petition for Amber Heard to be cut from 'Aquaman' sequel
As Cosmic Book News notes, there have already been rumors that the negative press coming out of the trial could reduce Amber Heard's screen time in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but Johnny Depp fans are taking things a step further. Per the New York Post, these Depp supporters have banded together to create a Change.org petition, calling for Heard to be dropped from the "Aquaman" sequel altogether. The petition, which currently has 2.4 million signatures and counting, paints Heard as a domestic abuser who "punched [Depp] twice in the face" and "shattered his finger with a vodka bottle." The site further chronicles "a pattern of abuse," pointing out that Heard was previously booked for "misdemeanor domestic abuse" for hitting then–partner Tasya Van Ree in 2009, according to the Mirror. "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women," creator Jeanne Larson concluded the petition. "This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry."
The New York Post has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment, but in the meantime, it seems that Heard's "Aquaman" co-stars have given subtle hints about their thoughts on the matter. In April, "Aquaman" himself Jason Momoa set Twitter on fire when he began following Johnny Depp on social media. It's unclear whether this was done in a show of support for the beleaguered actor. Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Momoa's text messages with Heard will be used in her court case.