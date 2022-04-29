Aquaman Fans Are Trying To Take Their Own Action Against Amber Heard

As Cosmic Book News notes, there have already been rumors that the negative press coming out of the trial could reduce Amber Heard's screen time in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but Johnny Depp fans are taking things a step further. Per the New York Post, these Depp supporters have banded together to create a Change.org petition, calling for Heard to be dropped from the "Aquaman" sequel altogether. The petition, which currently has 2.4 million signatures and counting, paints Heard as a domestic abuser who "punched [Depp] twice in the face" and "shattered his finger with a vodka bottle." The site further chronicles "a pattern of abuse," pointing out that Heard was previously booked for "misdemeanor domestic abuse" for hitting then–partner Tasya Van Ree in 2009, according to the Mirror. "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women," creator Jeanne Larson concluded the petition. "This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry."

The New York Post has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment, but in the meantime, it seems that Heard's "Aquaman" co-stars have given subtle hints about their thoughts on the matter. In April, "Aquaman" himself Jason Momoa set Twitter on fire when he began following Johnny Depp on social media. It's unclear whether this was done in a show of support for the beleaguered actor. Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Momoa's text messages with Heard will be used in her court case.