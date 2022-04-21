Jason Momoa May Have Just Taken A Side Between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
The relationship between "Aquaman" co-stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard is one that fans have followed closely. While filming the DC blockbuster, Momoa would be frustrated when Heard spent their shared downtime reading books. According to Heard, the "Aquaman" star disliked when she was distracted by something other than himself. "He adopted this method of ripping out the pages of my book so I would pay attention to him," she told "Good Morning America" in 2018. "It would drive me crazy because I'd have 30 pages left and it would be gone," Heard added. Once the book-tearing anecdote went public, many fans questioned Momoa's on-set behavior, per NZ Herald.
In 2019, Heard superimposed her "Aquaman" co-star's face onto an Instagram photo to prove a point after it was flagged by the platform for violating the Community Guidelines. "The Ward" star said the photo was deleted by Instagram when it had her face, but was fine once Momoa's face was photoshopped on the body.
Several fans believed there was more going on behind the scenes between Momoa and Heard. When the "Game of Thrones" actor announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet in January, many suspected Heard was somehow involved. "SUSPICIOUS! Especially, when the news spreads about Amber Heard had flirting with Momoa," one tweeted at the time. "I think it's because he never stood up for Lisa's friend Johnny Depp & allowed her into their lives," another speculated. However, months later, Momoa made a move that fans took as an indication that he supported Johnny Depp.
Jason Momoa's social media activity seems to support Johnny Depp
In the midst of Johnny Depp's well-publicized $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard, Jason Momoa made a small gesture that multiple fans took as a major indicator of his allegiance. On April 21, Momoa started following Depp on Instagram, and many interpreted the follow as a not-so-subtle hint that the "Dune" star supported Depp in the legal battle.
Fans flocked to social media to weigh in on what Momoa's follow symbolized. "Jason Momoa following Johnny Depp on Instagram AS OF TODAY speaks volumes!" one Twitter user wrote. Some believed this could lead to a sticky situation for the "Aquaman" co-stars. "Jason Momoa really just said, 'justice for Johnny Depp' by following him on Instagram and I know the Warner bros team are SCREAMING," a fan tweeted. "I wonder how he'll do a press tour or whatever with Amber Heard after hearing her confess to abusing JD," another added. One fan wanted the actor to be crystal clear about his intentions. "Don't be shy Jason Momoa, unfollow Amber Heard," they wrote.
Momoa following Depp on social media came only weeks after it was reported that studio executives nearly decided to drop Heard from "Aquaman 2" due to "chemistry concerns" between the two actors, per Puck (via Fan Sided). Further, a month before Momoa's online gesture, it was reported that his previous text messages with his "Aquaman" co-star would be used in the Depp-Heard court case, per Deadline.