Jason Momoa May Have Just Taken A Side Between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

The relationship between "Aquaman" co-stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard is one that fans have followed closely. While filming the DC blockbuster, Momoa would be frustrated when Heard spent their shared downtime reading books. According to Heard, the "Aquaman" star disliked when she was distracted by something other than himself. "He adopted this method of ripping out the pages of my book so I would pay attention to him," she told "Good Morning America" in 2018. "It would drive me crazy because I'd have 30 pages left and it would be gone," Heard added. Once the book-tearing anecdote went public, many fans questioned Momoa's on-set behavior, per NZ Herald.

In 2019, Heard superimposed her "Aquaman" co-star's face onto an Instagram photo to prove a point after it was flagged by the platform for violating the Community Guidelines. "The Ward" star said the photo was deleted by Instagram when it had her face, but was fine once Momoa's face was photoshopped on the body.

Several fans believed there was more going on behind the scenes between Momoa and Heard. When the "Game of Thrones" actor announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet in January, many suspected Heard was somehow involved. "SUSPICIOUS! Especially, when the news spreads about Amber Heard had flirting with Momoa," one tweeted at the time. "I think it's because he never stood up for Lisa's friend Johnny Depp & allowed her into their lives," another speculated. However, months later, Momoa made a move that fans took as an indication that he supported Johnny Depp.