Emilia Clarke Makes Her Thoughts About Jason Momoa's On-Set Behavior Clear

From the moment Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their divorce after 16 years together, shocked fans have been trying to wrap their heads around the split by looking for clues that might explain what exactly went wrong. From comments Bonet made just weeks earlier to what Momoa did hours before announcing the separation, the couple's every move has been placed under the spotlight. However, it seems that the pair's official statement, which read that "the love between us carries on" and which put much of the blame for the divorce on "the squeeze and changes of these transformational times" was totally true.

Even digging deep into the pair's past and unearthing every aspect of their union, like the creepy things the actor said about his wife before they met or Momoa's relationship with Zoe Kravitz, brings up little drama, proving that this is one couple that won't be making headlines with a messy divorce. As one fan tweeted, "They had great chemistry on and off the screen" and indeed, they built a healthy, steady relationship that put family first. It should really come as no surprise, given that Momoa has often been praised for his loving, supportive, understanding personality, including by one of his most famous co-stars: Emilia Clarke.