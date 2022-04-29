Andrew Garfield Confirms He Had The Most Relatable Reaction To The Oscars Slap

Andrew Garfield recently made fans' hearts drop by joking that he'd retired from acting during an interview on "The View." However, in good news for followers of the "Amazing Spider-Man" star, Garfield specified that he's just planning to take a much-needed long "holiday" and not ditching acting altogether. In his most recent job, Garfield appeared in Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in December 2021. He was one of three actors playing Peter Parker in the iconic film, as it also incorporated fellow "Spider-Man" stars Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Like many celebrities promoting their work, Garfield has been busy keeping up with constant in-person appearances and events this year. He was one of the many celebs in the house at the 2022 Oscars who saw Will Smith slap presenter Chris Rock onstage, per Entertainment Weekly. Garfield's reaction to the moment was so nonchalant it became a viral meme instantly, as a photo shows him texting after it all went down.

Now an internet muse, Garfield has explained what really was going through his head while sitting in the audience at the Academy Awards show and who he was messaging. And looking back on the night, Garfield claims he feels "really bad" about how everything ended up.