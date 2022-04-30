Country Music Stars React To The Death Of Naomi Judd

The country music world has lost a true legend. Both Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd announced on April 30 that their mother Naomi Judd died at the age of 76. They took to Instagram to share their heartbreaking news with the world by writing, "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

While Naomi's struggles with her mental health have been well documented, per People, she was also one of the biggest stars in the country music world, having had 14 No. 1 Hot Country singles in her 30-year career. Naomi also made her return back to the music scene by appearing at the CMT Music Awards back on April 12, which is why so many people are shocked by the news of her sudden death. That's also one of the reasons why there has been an outpouring of support and love shown for Naomi and the Judd family as everyone is now mourning one of the most talented voices in the industry.