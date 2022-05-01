Who Is Naomi Judd's Husband, Larry Strickland?
Naomi Judd's sudden death at the age of 76 has definitely left the country music world in both shock and in mourning. Her daughters Naomi and Wynonna Judd released a joint statement about their mother's death on Instagram, in which they said, "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
In addition, many stars from the country music industry also shared their words of support for the Judd family soon after Naomi's death was announced. Carrie Underwood was one of the first to speak out by writing on Twitter, "Country music lost a true legend ... sing with the angels, Naomi!!!" Singer Mickey Gunton tweeted, "Rest in power Naomi Judd."
And while a lot has been said and reported about Naomi's long battle with mental illness, and even her relationship with her daughters, not much is known about her husband, Larry Strickland, their marriage, or what kind of life they had behind closed doors.
Naomi Judd and Larry Strickland led a 'normal' lifestyle
So, exactly who is Larry Strickland? Just like his wife of almost 33 years Naomi Judd, Strickland is also a singer. According to his official website, he has a background in gospel music and was a part of the J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet back in the 1970s.
Naomi and Strickland also had similar upbringings. In an interview with Closer Weekly back in 2013, Naomi explained she and Strickland came from blue-collar backgrounds, which is probably why they opted to keep things low-key. In fact, they didn't have the kind of glitz and glamorous lifestyle Naomi's fans would expect from a huge chart-topper like her. Speaking about their 25th anniversary plans at the time, Naomi said, "We might go to Red Lobster. I'm tired of Cracker Barrel. We are so normal." Further explaining that normalcy, she added, "Right now, he's out on a Bush Hog [mower] on the farm and the big excitement is he found a rattler last week. That's how we live."
According to People, Strickland released a statement on his wife's death. He told the outlet, "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time." The request for privacy is more than understandable. Seeing how they loved living their lives under the radar so much, there's a very good chance that Naomi would want her husband to stay just as low-key now as he did during their marriage.