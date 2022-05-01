Who Is Naomi Judd's Husband, Larry Strickland?

Naomi Judd's sudden death at the age of 76 has definitely left the country music world in both shock and in mourning. Her daughters Naomi and Wynonna Judd released a joint statement about their mother's death on Instagram, in which they said, "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

In addition, many stars from the country music industry also shared their words of support for the Judd family soon after Naomi's death was announced. Carrie Underwood was one of the first to speak out by writing on Twitter, "Country music lost a true legend ... sing with the angels, Naomi!!!" Singer Mickey Gunton tweeted, "Rest in power Naomi Judd."

And while a lot has been said and reported about Naomi's long battle with mental illness, and even her relationship with her daughters, not much is known about her husband, Larry Strickland, their marriage, or what kind of life they had behind closed doors.