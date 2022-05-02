Inside Dan Aykroyd's Unexpected Split From His Wife Of Nearly 40 Years

After nearly four decades of marriage, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon have decided to go their separate ways. But, unlike other Hollywood couples whose relationships ended with animosity, Aykroyd and Dixon made sure to let everyone know that they will remain good friends and colleagues.

On April 29, the couple issued a joint statement to People, revealing that they have split. "After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners," their statement read. But they assured fans that it was an amicable breakup. "This is our choice in loving friendship," they added.

The pair didn't share the reason behind the split aside from diverging priorities, but it's comforting to know that they have decided to continue cultivating their friendship. Per Entertainment Tonight, Akroyd, who was previously engaged to Carrie Fisher, met Dixon on the set of "Doctor Detroit" in 1983 and got married the same year. They share three children: Danielle, Belle, and Stella.