Is Adele Close To Finally Figuring Out Her Las Vegas Residency?

Adele's road to Las Vegas has been marred with obstacles. The "Easy on Me" singer was supposed to begin a coveted residency at Caesars Palace back in January 2021. However, just hours before the first show, she inexplicably pulled the plug on the whole thing, per the Daily Mail.

The problem was that thousands of fans had already spent thousands of dollars to see her. "Listen — I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," Adele said through tears in a January 20 Instagram video. She explained that many of her employees had COVID and that the ongoing pandemic had caused "delivery delays." "We've run out of time," she said. "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again." Adele concluded the apology by promising to reschedule everything as soon as possible and bring her fans the quality show they'd been expecting.

It may have taken some time, but it looks like Adele is about to make good on her promise. Rumor has it she is on the cusp of finalizing another deal in Vegas and might have turned the whole mess into a financial windfall for herself along the way.