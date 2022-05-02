Joey Lawrence's Personal Life Is On The Upswing After Divorce

People reports that Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope got married on May 1, just a couple of months after his divorce from Chandie Yawn-Nelson was finalized. Lawrence and Cope apparently first met while filming a Lifetime movie, "My Husband's Secret Brother," in 2020, the same year he and Yawn-Nelson announced their split. (Like we said, life comes at ya fast!) "So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world. Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever," Lawrence told Us Weekly. "She's a great person, and the girls do like her, which is great. It's awesome."

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in California, with his brothers, Matthew and Andrew, and two daughters, Charleston and Liberty, in attendance. "When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick," Lawrence told People. The couple hasn't been shy about sharing their bliss on social media, either. "My ride or die," Lawrence captioned an Instagram photo in March. "Here's to a gazillion more days of you laughing at my jokes and me laughing at my jokes," Cope wrote on Instagram next to an engagement photo she posted in February.

All we have to say is, congrats to the happy couple!