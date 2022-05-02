What We Know About Angelina Jolie's Time In Ukraine

Angelina Jolie was one of the first celebrities to speak out about Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade neighboring Ukraine back on February 24th. But not only does Jolie talk the talk, but she also walks the walk. The Hollywood star has been traveling to war-torn parts of the world for years now. Back in 2016, the U.N. goodwill ambassador paid a visit to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, as detailed by the BBC, and has also visited Afghanistan multiple times in the past, including in 2008 and 2011.

In an interview with the UNHCR back in 2002, Jolie opened up about her reason for wanting to help support the United Nations in their efforts to help displaced people from around the world. She said, "I read about the different chapters and UNHCR was the most [appealing] because I believe refugees are the most vulnerable people in the world. They are affected by everything, including landmines. They are vulnerable to everything."

That said, Jolie's travels have now taken her to Ukraine. Not only was her trip unexpected, but what occurred during her visit to the city of Lviv has put her in the exact same place that innumerable Ukrainians are experiencing every day.