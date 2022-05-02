Amy Schumer's First Big Moment After The Oscars Slap Fell Terribly Short

Amy Schumer knows how to make a grand entrance, a headline, or even a statement. Soon after Will Smith walked up on-stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars, Schumer was one of the first celebrities to speak out about the matter. She made it no secret that she was shocked, stunned, and sad over what transpired that night. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote, "Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

A few short weeks after the Oscars, Schumer told "The Howard Stern Show" that she was made fun of for saying she was traumatized over the slap. She explained, "I haven't been around much violence. I didn't grow up with it in the home or anything ... it was a bummer." And while a lot of people have either sympathized with, supported, or side-eyed Schumer for her comments, there are some people who were hoping that she would make a grand entrance (or at least a statement) at the 2022 Met Gala. But what fans of Schumer got might not have been what they expected.