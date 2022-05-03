Naomi Judd's Official Cause Of Death Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of mental health and suicide.

The world suddenly became a little less bright when news broke that legendary country singer Naomi Judd had died at 76 years old. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Naomi's daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd began in a somber joint statement posted to Instagram. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," they continued.

As you may recall, throughout the years Naomi never shied away from discussing her personal history with mental illness. In 2016, she published her very own memoir aptly titled "River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope." Later, during an interview on Good Morning America Naomi elaborated on her experiences. "[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am," she told anchor Robin Roberts. "But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad."

But now new details are emerging — particularly about Naomi's cause of death.