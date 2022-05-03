Shailene Woodley Is Reportedly Taking The Split Harder Than Aaron Rodgers Is
It really seemed like Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were in it for the long haul. They started dating in July 2020 and by February 2021, Rodgers and Woodley were engaged. Flash forward a year, and thanks to their reportedly hectic schedules (and a bunch of red flags), the stars had called it quits, per Us Weekly.
Nothing is ever really over when it comes to the former fiances, though. Shortly after announcing their split publicly, they were spotted hanging out in LA in March, getting chummy at a friend's wedding, and generally looking more comfortable than typical recent exes, per Entertainment Tonight. Sure enough, rumors began to circulate that Rodgers was desperate to get Woodley back. "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship," a source told People. "Now, when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant, though."
Woodley gave her relationship with Rodgers a final shot, but reportedly called it off again just as quickly. Even though Woodley was the one to call it quits, the actor reportedly is still struggling with the decision months later.
Shailene Woodley is struggling to move on
Shailene Woodley is reportedly struggling to get over her ex-fiance, Aaron Rodgers. "Shailene is more upset over the split," a source told Us Weekly. "Ultimately, Shailene was not happy in the relationship." However, even with the persistent rumors that Rodgers wanted Woodley back, according to the source, after their most recent (and most final) split, he's getting on just fine.
Woodley, who has mostly kept her relationship closely guarded, has been sharing her feelings on Instagram with some not-so-subtle posts. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Woodley wrote, "'Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,' says writer Martín Prechtel," per People. "Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel." While Woodley never explicitly mentioned Rodgers, the timing of the post was definitely suspicious.
While the breakup has been hard on both parties, it seems like it was for the best, as no matter how hard they tried, they couldn't make it work. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount," a source told People. "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."