Shailene Woodley Is Reportedly Taking The Split Harder Than Aaron Rodgers Is

It really seemed like Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were in it for the long haul. They started dating in July 2020 and by February 2021, Rodgers and Woodley were engaged. Flash forward a year, and thanks to their reportedly hectic schedules (and a bunch of red flags), the stars had called it quits, per Us Weekly.

Nothing is ever really over when it comes to the former fiances, though. Shortly after announcing their split publicly, they were spotted hanging out in LA in March, getting chummy at a friend's wedding, and generally looking more comfortable than typical recent exes, per Entertainment Tonight. Sure enough, rumors began to circulate that Rodgers was desperate to get Woodley back. "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship," a source told People. "Now, when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant, though."

Woodley gave her relationship with Rodgers a final shot, but reportedly called it off again just as quickly. Even though Woodley was the one to call it quits, the actor reportedly is still struggling with the decision months later.