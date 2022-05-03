William And Kate May Be Gearing Up For An Unexpected Move
Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent most of their time living and working in London. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to hunker down at their Norfolk estate during most of the lockdown months, per People. Similarly, Queen Elizabeth had also made the switch from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, where she has mostly been for the last two years. The move away from London seems to suit Queen Elizabeth as much as it does the Cambridges. According to The Sunday Times, home is where the heart is and for the queen, her heart is apparently in Windsor. Royal author Hugo Vickers told the publication, "She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense."
It now seems like William and Kate also have a few reasons why they want to move closer to Windsor, too, and it's not just because they want to stay close to the queen.
William and Kate want to relocate from London
According to a report by the Daily Mail on April 4, sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton hint that the couple have been looking at schools near Windsor and that they are considering a move to the area by the summer. Apparently, Prince Andrew has been making some late-night visits to see his mother Queen Elizabeth, as detailed by Page Six, and William and Kate don't seem to be very pleased by it, according to The Sun. By moving to Windsor, the Cambridges will get to spend more time with the queen and her inner circle, especially if they choose to live in Adelaide Cottage, which is only a short hop and skip away from Windsor Castle.
This move seems to make sense for everyone involved, as royal insider Katie Nicholl even told OK! back in 2021 that William and Kate have never really felt like true Londoners. She said that they "have never enjoyed the chaos of the city," and that the couple also felt as though they don't get as much privacy in London as they do elsewhere. In other words, being closer to the queen, having more room to run around and living the country lifestyle makes the move to Windsor ideal for William and Kate. Add in an Uber Eats service, and we don't blame the Cambridges if they never return to London ever again!