Kate Middleton Opens Up About The Extreme Impact Of The Pandemic

Kate Middleton has spoken out about the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the world, and particularly on families with sick children. The royal family have been pretty open and honest about how they've dealt with the uncertainty and restrictions brought about since much of the world went into lockdown in March 2020, and Kate's even sweetly gushed about how her husband, Prince William, has been there for her.

During a Zoom call with a group of parents in February, Kate was asked who had been her "greatest support" during the difficult time, which has seen the couple's children be home-schooled (per People). Kate sweetly gave a one word answer, responding, "William" and noted, "This has been really difficult for lots of families, not being able to rely on their usual support systems."

Kate and her husband William have also showed their support for frontline workers on multiple occasions, even enjoying a Zoom call with NHS staff in January, with some footage shared to the couple's Instagram account. William and Kate also visited a Covid-19 vaccination center that had been set up inside their wedding venue in March.

Kate's now getting candid about the impact of the pandemic on particularly vulnerable groups, while also raising awareness of an important medical sector. Read on for the details of her sweet gesture.