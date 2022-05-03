D.L. Hughley Says Pete Davidson Has Gone Too Far With Kanye West

On May 3, TMZ stopped D.L. Hughley at LAX and asked his opinion on Pete Davidson's neck tattoo that reportedly honors Kim Kardashian and her four kids she shares with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Hughley, who has sparred with Ye online, surprisingly took the rapper's side. "That would piss me off," he said. "It's none of my business but if you tattooed my kids on your neck, I'd have something to say about it." Seemingly addressing Davidson, Hughley added that when Davidson does "things like that, it's trouble for you. Nobody's telling you you can't live your life. That's your woman, you're having a good time. But you're putting that man's kids on your neck, that's antagonizing. That's out of pocket to me."

"If you did that to me, I would have a problem with it," Hughley continued before saying that Ye is a good father and he's still in the children's lives. "He ain't an absentee father. He's their father ... You already know that it's a volatile situation. Do you think that's gonna help?" Hughley's opinion is being echoed by someone in Ye's camp, with "Dynasties and Dystopia" rapper Denzel Curry tweeting, "Leave The Kids out of this."

This isn't the first tattoo the "King of Staten Island" star has inked to honor his new gf. According to Page Six, he debuted a new tattoo on his clavicle in March, reading, "My girl is a lawyer."