Trevor Noah Reveals His Real Intentions Behind Kanye West Remarks

Kanye "Ye" West has not held back in making his feelings known about ex-wife Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson, and he has lashed out at others commenting on the increasingly intense situation as well. When "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah took on the topic during his March 15 show, West struck back with a racial slur. Rather than be drawn into an exchange of insults, Noah took to Twitter on March 20 to detail the reason he said anything in the first place.

During the March 15 episode of "The Daily Show," Noah explained he felt the situation with Kardashian, West, and Davidson had become one that transcended beyond just tabloid or entertainment gossip. Instead, he noted, it became something that could "speak to larger conversations." He added it "has crept into a world that more people should pay attention to, but not for the reason that you may think." Noah told his audience he "grew up my whole life in an abusive household," in a situation where his mother was eventually shot. He made it clear he wasn't saying West would eventually do something so drastic, but "maybe that's why I look at the story differently," when it comes to West. "It seems like nothing," Noah added, but he suggested it was better to err on the side of caution than to "stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming."

