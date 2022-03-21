Trevor Noah Reveals His Real Intentions Behind Kanye West Remarks
Kanye "Ye" West has not held back in making his feelings known about ex-wife Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson, and he has lashed out at others commenting on the increasingly intense situation as well. When "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah took on the topic during his March 15 show, West struck back with a racial slur. Rather than be drawn into an exchange of insults, Noah took to Twitter on March 20 to detail the reason he said anything in the first place.
During the March 15 episode of "The Daily Show," Noah explained he felt the situation with Kardashian, West, and Davidson had become one that transcended beyond just tabloid or entertainment gossip. Instead, he noted, it became something that could "speak to larger conversations." He added it "has crept into a world that more people should pay attention to, but not for the reason that you may think." Noah told his audience he "grew up my whole life in an abusive household," in a situation where his mother was eventually shot. He made it clear he wasn't saying West would eventually do something so drastic, but "maybe that's why I look at the story differently," when it comes to West. "It seems like nothing," Noah added, but he suggested it was better to err on the side of caution than to "stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Trevor Noah didn't aim to 'cancel' Kanye West
It did not take long after Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show" segment about Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West for the rapper to respond. West took to Instagram and referenced lyrics to the song "Kumbaya," writing "k**n baya" instead, utilizing a racial slur and apparently lashing out at Noah, per Page Six.
Noah commented on the now-deleted post, acknowledging perhaps all of West's chaos was a joke. Noah admitted he might be "an idiot for caring," but insisted he'd "rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something" than "the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave."
Since then, the Grammys canceled West's slated performance, and he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours. Some people speculated the Grammy cancellation may have happened due to Noah hosting the event. Apparently, however, Noah had nothing to do with that decision. "Trevor never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing," a source told CNN. In addition, Noah took to Twitter on March 20 and wrote, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye." Noah's tweet prompted plenty of discussion, both supportive of his commentary and critical of it. The responses to Noah's post made it clear West still has plenty of supporters, and Kardashian continues to have plenty of critics. Whether any of it will have any impact on West remains to be seen.