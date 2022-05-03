The Historic Detail You May Have Missed In Hillary Clinton's Met Gala Look

Hillary Clinton may not have had the flashiest look at the 2022 Met Gala, but her wine red gown definitely made a statement and it was right on brand. The former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee attended the event for the first time in 21 years, where, famously, everybody's outfit has to be approved ahead of time by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This year's theme was the Gilded Age, an epoch of American history known for its ostentatious displays of wealth.

Some of the Met Gala attendees took the Gilded Age theme literally, like Billie Eilish, who wore a colorful corseted gown complete with bustle and flower corsage. Others had a slightly more creative take on the word "gilded," like Cardi B, who wore all gold everything. Clinton's custom Joseph Altuzarra gown took a different route altogether, but kept to the theme with a hidden historical detail that most people just looking at pictures of the dress probably missed.