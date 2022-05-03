Mike Tyson Has A Different Close Call With A Fan

Mike Tyson unleashed a series of punches on a man aboard a JetBlue flight on April 21, and it was caught on camera. Reportedly, the man — who was described by one bystander as "extremely intoxicated" — continually pestered Tyson, which led to the altercation, per TMZ. Hours after the footage was released, reps for the former heavyweight champion released a statement. "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," they told TMZ Sports.

Although no charges were filed the day of the incident, the recipient of the punches was identified as Melvin Townsend III, who decided to hire a lawyer. According to his lawyer, Matt Morgan, Townsend simply lost his composure at the prospect of meeting the boxing legend. "When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial," Morgan told TMZ Sports on April 22. The lawyer also felt Tyson needlessly escalated the dispute. "This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant," Morgan said of his client, while refuting claims from Tyson's camp that a water bottle was thrown.

A month earlier, Tyson was caught on video at a comedy show as an overly eager fan pulled a gun after challenging the boxing icon to a fight, per TMZ. Less than two weeks after the plane fiasco, Tyson found himself in yet another viral video with a fan.