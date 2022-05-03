The Sad Reason Naomi Judd's Granddaughter Missed Her Funeral

According to the Daily Mail, Naomi Judd's granddaughter Grace Kelley is missing the country icon's funeral not because she doesn't want to be there, but because she can't be there. Kelley is currently behind bars on charges related to possessing and dealing meth. The Sun reported back on January 22 that Kelley was arrested on April 28, 2021 on a probation violation. She is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail. Her next parole hearing isn't scheduled until December, and as of press time, her release date isn't until June 2024.

That said, Kelley could have attended her grandmother's funeral if she had asked for permission to leave, but a spokesperson for Tennessee's Department of Correction said that never happened. Dorinda Carter told the Daily Mail, "We have not received a request," but also added, "No one has asked." Even with that in mind, there's a strong possibility that Judd's grandchildren might still be holding onto the memories they had with their grandmother, like back in 2008 when the singer almost missed her flight because she was too busy making hot chocolate for them, per People. Recalling that moment, Judd said, "When I got to the airport, I was almost late. The guy there knows me, and said, 'You have never been late in 20 years.' And I said, 'Life is more important than show business.'" Clearly, Judd knew what her family priorities were.