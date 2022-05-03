Fans Are Fuming Over Blac Chyna's Mother's Behavior After The Kardashians' Legal Win

Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has been eventful. In addition to the allegations made by both parties, Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni has also made headlines. During the first week of trial, Toni was banned from the Los Angeles County courthouse, after saying she was "going to get that judge" in a rant posted online, per TMZ.

Immediately following the verdict on May 2, Toni launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her daughter's appeal. The crowd-funding effort, titled, "Cheering for Black Chyna's Appeal," seeks to raise $400,000 to cover the model's legal fees.

The campaign has raised over $300 as of May 3, but the Twittersphere does not seem amused by Toni's efforts and is dragging her online. "She have more money than us. She's asking us to fund her appeal so she can continue to make more money than us," one person tweeted. Another found the idea laughable, tweeting, "Tokyo toni creating a gofundme for blac chyna is hilarious to me. nonsense! what do i look like paying the bills of a celebrity." Time will tell if the crowdsourced legal fund will actually catch on.