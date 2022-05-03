Portia De Rossi Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason She Was Afraid Of Revealing Her Sexuality

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have a beautiful love story. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2000, but it wasn't smooth sailing from the start. During an appearance on "Oprah," de Rossi explained why it took her a little bit of time to get with DeGeneres, even though she knew that the talk show host "was the one" right away. "It took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her because I was on 'Ally McBeal' at the time and I was not living as an openly gay person," she explained, adding that she was "very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career." In Touch Weekly shared that the pair began dating in 2004, shortly after DeGeneres broke up with photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Right away, DeGeneres knew that she had something special with de Rossi. "It's the first time that I've known in every cell of my being that I'm with somebody for the rest of my life," the talk show host told People in 2005. The two enjoyed a few years of dating before they walked down the aisle in 2008 in an at-home ceremony in Los Angeles. Tying the knot "is not something we've ever taken for granted," de Rossi told People, adding, "It means a lot."

The actor has come a long way in her sexuality and love life, but it wasn't always easy.