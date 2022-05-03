Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Seemingly Confirm What We All Suspected About Their Relationship

Not long after Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi reportedly broke off their one-year relationship in November 2021, rumors about Gerber and "Elvis" star Austin Butler started swirling. First seen exiting a yoga class together in December 2021, per the Daily Mail, the duo was then reported by People to be spending quality time before the holiday season together. A friend close to the pair told People at the time that Gerber "seems really happy" and "all of her friends think he's really cute."

The rumored lovebirds certainly didn't hide their alleged PDA. Their public sightings were many and consistent in the new year. Whether it was enjoying a Valentine's Day stroll in London or exiting a hotel together during Paris Fashion Week, Gerber and Butler all but confirmed that a romance was a-brewing. As Gerber told People in January, the pandemic has renewed her focus on her personal life. "People are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work ... where that internal happiness comes from," she told the outlet at the time.

Although the two stars made their first public appearance together at an Oscars afterparty in March, per Just Jared Jr., they had yet to make it red carpet official ... until now.