Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Seemingly Confirm What We All Suspected About Their Relationship
Not long after Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi reportedly broke off their one-year relationship in November 2021, rumors about Gerber and "Elvis" star Austin Butler started swirling. First seen exiting a yoga class together in December 2021, per the Daily Mail, the duo was then reported by People to be spending quality time before the holiday season together. A friend close to the pair told People at the time that Gerber "seems really happy" and "all of her friends think he's really cute."
The rumored lovebirds certainly didn't hide their alleged PDA. Their public sightings were many and consistent in the new year. Whether it was enjoying a Valentine's Day stroll in London or exiting a hotel together during Paris Fashion Week, Gerber and Butler all but confirmed that a romance was a-brewing. As Gerber told People in January, the pandemic has renewed her focus on her personal life. "People are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work ... where that internal happiness comes from," she told the outlet at the time.
Although the two stars made their first public appearance together at an Oscars afterparty in March, per Just Jared Jr., they had yet to make it red carpet official ... until now.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are Hollywood's new It Couple
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler dazzled the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala arm-in-arm on May 2. The annual charity gala, which had a Gilded Age theme this year, per Vogue, saw Gerber and Butler doing their best take on late 19th-century fashion. As Page Six noted, the model was dressed by Alexander McQueen in a sparkling metallic sheath gown, wearing her hair down in cascading mermaid-like curls. As for Butler, he kept it downtown-chic in an all-black Prada suit with tie undone.
Although the pair didn't comment on their relationship at the celebration, a source revealed to Page Six that "They're newly dating." They also noted that "Kaia thinks Austin is a sweetheart" and that "They're having a lot of fun getting to know each other." A definite bonus is that Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, reportedly approve of the actor. According to the insider, they're "supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy," the insider added.
Gerber previously told i-D that the opinion of the peanut gallery means little to her when it comes to relationships. "You have to silence the outside world. The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship." She further asserted, "The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."