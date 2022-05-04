The Disturbing Comment Ireland Baldwin Claims Her Ex Once Made About Mom Kim

The following article contains discussion of alleged domestic abuse.

Ireland Baldwin, despite her unavoidable connection to her famous parents, Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, is a star in her own right. While dad Alec just can't seem to stay free of tabloid controversies, Ireland has already supplied gossip rags with plenty of fodder of her own. Always an outspoken voice on her social media, she recently made waves by siding against Amber Heard in the actor's defamation case against Johnny Depp. "I know women who are exactly like this ... Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back," Ireland emphatically wrote in an April Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail.

A model represented by MiLK Management, Ireland has also led a somewhat turbulent love life. She dated professional paddleboard surfer Slater Trout for two years, breaking things off in 2014 to focus on her burgeoning career, People reported. More famously, Ireland struck up a romance with rapper Angel Haze that year, only for it to end right before she entered rehab for "emotional trauma" in April 2015 (per Page Six). According to sources at the time, their breakup was not the reason for Ireland seeking treatment.

If you thought you knew all about Ireland's exes, however, buckle in. The model recently shed some shocking insight into her exes' alleged heinous behavior.